ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,621,400 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 1,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,702.3 days.
ORXCF opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. ORIX has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $18.00.
About ORIX
