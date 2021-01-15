ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,621,400 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 1,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,702.3 days.

ORXCF opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. ORIX has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $18.00.

Get ORIX alerts:

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.