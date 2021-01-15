OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Reaches $64.76 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $64.76 million and approximately $823,159.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00426641 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.73 or 0.04070078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,009,567 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.