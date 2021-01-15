Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Shares of OLCLY stock remained flat at $$31.11 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -518.41 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $499.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oriental Land will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.