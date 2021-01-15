ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

ORIC opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

