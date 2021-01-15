OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.43.

OGI opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

