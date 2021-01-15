Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.
Shares of ORC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $375.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.