Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $375.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

