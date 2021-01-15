Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

ORMP stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

