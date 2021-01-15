Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

