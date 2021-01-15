Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OPSSF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 269,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,391. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
About Opsens
