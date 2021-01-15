Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OPSSF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 269,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,391. Opsens has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

