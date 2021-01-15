Oppenheimer Weighs in on NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. UBS Group AG grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.