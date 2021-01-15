Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hamilton Lane in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

