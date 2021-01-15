Oppenheimer Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $70.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securiti began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.69.

NYSE:WH traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.84. 5,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,080. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In related news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

