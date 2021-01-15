Oppenheimer Boosts Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $150.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

