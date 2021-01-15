Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.64 and last traded at $57.05. 567,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 301,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -316.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

