Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ONXXF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONXXF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.