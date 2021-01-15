ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ONEOK by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

