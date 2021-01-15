OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $262,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 151.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 497,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 276,037 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $8,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 38.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 116,591 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $4,208,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

