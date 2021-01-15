OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Novanta by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,336. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

