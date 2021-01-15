OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 15,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ASE Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

