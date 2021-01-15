Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Insider Cheung To Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) insider Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

Cheung To also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Cheung To sold 50,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £87,500 ($114,319.31).

On Friday, January 8th, Cheung To sold 10,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

ONC opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. The firm has a market cap of £119.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.99. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.02.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops EarlyCDT-Liver, a blood test for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma in high-risk patients with liver lesions of all sizes; SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers and develop precision diagnostic tools from minimally-invasive liquid biopsies; and NavigAID for autoimmune diseases.

