Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.
OHI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $5,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
