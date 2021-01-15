Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $5,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.