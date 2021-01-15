Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in December

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OPOF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial accounts for about 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

