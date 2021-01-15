Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Financial Comparison

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okta and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $586.07 million 57.24 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -186.41 Elys Game Technology $35.58 million 2.99 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -10.81

Elys Game Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -31.38% -31.29% -6.65% Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Okta and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 8 11 0 2.58 Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $247.53, indicating a potential downside of 4.47%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $6.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Okta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Okta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials. It also provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure; and Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications. In addition, the company offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

