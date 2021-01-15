ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $11,760.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,599.65 or 1.00208697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002085 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

