OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OCFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.98.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

