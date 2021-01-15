Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.83. 235,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 211,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $501.42 million, a PE ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

