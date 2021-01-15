Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.58. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.