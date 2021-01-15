Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 2,782 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 176,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $92.11. 2,913,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

