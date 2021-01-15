Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 225,270 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 842,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after acquiring an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after acquiring an additional 614,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,174,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. 1,649,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.