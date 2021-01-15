NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,887 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 2.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.45. 83,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of -325.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.