NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.33. The company had a trading volume of 224,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $322.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.41 and a 200 day moving average of $499.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

