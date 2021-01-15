NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target Raised to $136.00

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $82.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NVEE stock opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

