Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 253.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:JSD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 25,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

