Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUEM opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.