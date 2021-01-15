Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

NVG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 282,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,752. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

