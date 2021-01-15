NuCypher Price Hits $0.19 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $73.83 million and $8.97 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00036574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00109563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00066463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00239472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058002 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,077,329,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

