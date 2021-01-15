NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.74

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.52.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts predict that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

