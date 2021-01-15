NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NRG Energy by 32.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,550 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after purchasing an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 45.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 253,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

