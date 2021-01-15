Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.23

Shares of Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 45500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 96.43, a current ratio of 96.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$14.73 million and a PE ratio of 4.12.

Get Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) alerts:

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stanley William Leo Spavold purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,967,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,425,758.23.

About Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.