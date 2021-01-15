Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 809.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $69,345,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $32,867,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 604,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,794,000 after purchasing an additional 103,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $303.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.52 and a 200-day moving average of $314.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

