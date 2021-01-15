Northland Securities Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $90.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,509. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.