North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 500 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

