North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.19.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

