Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 269,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,146. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.