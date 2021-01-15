Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.