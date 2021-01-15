Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Nordex has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

