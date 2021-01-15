Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Down 76.9% in December

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NNUP stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
