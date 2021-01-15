NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded shares of NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NNBR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 3,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,243. The stock has a market cap of $264.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities research analysts predict that NN will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NN by 464.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NN by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 85.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.