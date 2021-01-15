NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNGRY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

