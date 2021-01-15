NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given “Neutral” Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.01.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,730,766. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $34,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.